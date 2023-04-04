SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In the Smith County State of the County address today, judge Neal Franklin broke down the counties plan for construction on the new courthouse and parking garage in Tyler.

The first phase will be on the parking structure and is expected to be completed in August of 2024. The second phase will be for the construction of the new courthouse to be complete by September 2026. The third and final phase will be the transition from the existing courthouse to the new one which is expected to be complete by 2027.

“It’s our desire to be good neighbors to all those that that live and work downtown. Through the whole construction process together, we can.” Smith County judge Neal Franklin

Judge Franklin says the 2027 projection is just an estimate as there are often delays in projects like this.