NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson Councilman died in a crash in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the city of Timpson.

Charleston Johnson, the Timpson Mayor Pro Tem, said in a Facebook post the city lost a man who cared for his community and wanted to see it flourish.

Kenneth Walker, 61, passed away after being involved in a three-vehicle crash. Police said a 2006 Peterbilt pulling a car hauler was moving south on Highway 59 and tried to make a U-turn from an “improper lane.”

Authorities said Walker was driving a log truck, and he tried to move to avoid crashing into the car hauler, but he was unable to do this and crashed into the trailer.

A pickup truck that was also heading south was hit by some of the logs and collided with the truck tractor.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene and police said there were no other injuries in the wreck.