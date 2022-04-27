TIMPSON, Texas (KETK) – Timpson ISD has joined a growing list of schools implementing a four-day school week after a vote by their board Tuesday night.

The district released a statement on Facebook Wednesday morning outlining their reasoning for the scheduling change.

“With this innovative change comes a lot of questions and challenges, but a lot of questioning, thought and planning has already gone into the discussion. We believe this will help with the retention/attraction of staff and help the attendance rate of staff and students.” Timpson ISD

The statement also said that the board will be increasing teacher and staff pay but did not list specifics.

A few adjustments will be made to the school calendar to meet state-mandated criteria for the number of minutes students must be in the classroom. The following changes will be implemented:

The beginning of the school year will be two weeks earlier

The end of the school year will be at least one week later

The school day will be one hour longer

Earlier this month, Pewitt ISD voted to also change to a four-day school week beginning in the fall. Jasper ISD made a similar vote back in March.

Athens ISD made headlines in East Texas back in December 2018 by starting the four-day schedule as a three-year experiment.