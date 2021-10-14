Timpson man arrested after stealing four-wheeler, other property

TIMPSON, Texas (KETK) – Police arrested a man Thursday for burglarizing a four-wheeler, among several other items.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary in Timpson. The homeowner indicated that several items had been stolen, including power tools and a four-wheeler.

The homeowner identified the thief as Ethan Hendricks, 19, and said that he had been staying at her property. After she granted the officers permission to search her property, they were able to locate several items that had been stolen.

As officers continued their investigation, they traveled to another residence in Timpson that Hendricks was known to frequent. There, the officers were able to make contact with Hendricks, where he confessed to the burglary of all of the reported items.

After his confession, Hendricks was placed under arrest and officers were able to locate the four-wheeler on site. The stolen property was recovered and returned to the homeowner shortly after.

Hendricks was taken to the Shelby County Jail, where he was charged with Burglary of a Habitation (F-2) and currently remains in custody on a $10,000 bond.