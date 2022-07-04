TYLER, Texas (KETK) — With dry conditions in East Texas, those who are permitted to do fireworks should consider a few safety measures to ensure a fun time.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office provided the following tips for staying safe while doing fireworks.

Before you shoot

Have a water source nearby

  • Place a connected water hose at all sides of your home for emergency use.
  • Keep a bucket of water or a water hose nearby to properly soak fireworks before throwing them away.

Clear area of combustibles

  • Clear the roof surfaces and gutters to avoid buildup of materials that could catch on fire such as leaves and other debris.
  • Store gasoline in an approved container away from your home.

When you shoot

Follow the manufacturer’s label on fireworks

  • Light fireworks properly by reading and following the directions and warning labels on fireworks packaging
  • Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
  • Never use fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Protect your family and pets

  • Never allow kids to play or light fireworks. When lighting fireworks, keep them a safe distance away.
  • Do not let pets sniff or ingest fireworks. Aside from a severe burn, your animal can become ill or even die due to ingesting chemicals and heavy metals in fireworks.

After you shoot

Properly dispose of fireworks

  • Soak: Soak used fireworks and duds in a bucket for at least 15 minutes.
  • Drain: Drain excess water on grass or gravel.
  • Wrap: Wrap soaked fireworks in a plastic bag so they do not dry out.
  • Trash: Place a bag of soaked fireworks in a trash bin and move the trash bin to the end of the driveway, away from combustible materials. Fireworks cannot be recycled or composted.