TYLER, Texas (KETK) — With dry conditions in East Texas, those who are permitted to do fireworks should consider a few safety measures to ensure a fun time.
The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office provided the following tips for staying safe while doing fireworks.
Before you shoot
Have a water source nearby
- Place a connected water hose at all sides of your home for emergency use.
- Keep a bucket of water or a water hose nearby to properly soak fireworks before throwing them away.
Clear area of combustibles
- Clear the roof surfaces and gutters to avoid buildup of materials that could catch on fire such as leaves and other debris.
- Store gasoline in an approved container away from your home.
When you shoot
Follow the manufacturer’s label on fireworks
- Light fireworks properly by reading and following the directions and warning labels on fireworks packaging
- Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
- Never use fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Protect your family and pets
- Never allow kids to play or light fireworks. When lighting fireworks, keep them a safe distance away.
- Do not let pets sniff or ingest fireworks. Aside from a severe burn, your animal can become ill or even die due to ingesting chemicals and heavy metals in fireworks.
After you shoot
Properly dispose of fireworks
- Soak: Soak used fireworks and duds in a bucket for at least 15 minutes.
- Drain: Drain excess water on grass or gravel.
- Wrap: Wrap soaked fireworks in a plastic bag so they do not dry out.
- Trash: Place a bag of soaked fireworks in a trash bin and move the trash bin to the end of the driveway, away from combustible materials. Fireworks cannot be recycled or composted.