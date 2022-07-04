TYLER, Texas (KETK) — With dry conditions in East Texas, those who are permitted to do fireworks should consider a few safety measures to ensure a fun time.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office provided the following tips for staying safe while doing fireworks.

Before you shoot

Have a water source nearby

Place a connected water hose at all sides of your home for emergency use.

Keep a bucket of water or a water hose nearby to properly soak fireworks before throwing them away.

Clear area of combustibles

Clear the roof surfaces and gutters to avoid buildup of materials that could catch on fire such as leaves and other debris.

Store gasoline in an approved container away from your home.

When you shoot

Follow the manufacturer’s label on fireworks

Light fireworks properly by reading and following the directions and warning labels on fireworks packaging

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Never use fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Protect your family and pets

Never allow kids to play or light fireworks. When lighting fireworks, keep them a safe distance away.

Do not let pets sniff or ingest fireworks. Aside from a severe burn, your animal can become ill or even die due to ingesting chemicals and heavy metals in fireworks.

After you shoot

Properly dispose of fireworks