Tips on how to be prepared for the winter season and how to prepare your car

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Every year crews from all over East Texas with the Texas department of transportation come together to prepare their equipment.

The trucks lined up ready to be checked to make sure they would be ready to go at short notice.

Crew members filled their tanks with a special brine solution that would be sprayed on roads if winter weather like ice were to hit.

“Our top priority is safety…for the public and so one trying to insure that safety by making sure this equipment is ready to go,” said TxDOT Tyler Public Information Officer, Jeff Williford.

They would target high traffic roadways like I-20 and bridges to make sure they were safer for travelers.

“Be prepared with an emergency kit in your car just in case you were to get stuck. Check your car before the winter season. Make sure your lights are working, make sure your indicator, your battery is good, your antifreeze things like that. I think always being prepared kind of like we do here is the most important thing,” said Williford.

TxDOT does advise that if snow or ice were to be on the roads to stay home unless you really need to get out. They say to prepare your cars in advance to make sure you are ready for anything.

“One of the first things people always forget to check are the windshield wipers. That is one of the most important things being able to see.” said Stewart Automotive managing partner, Gary Stewart.

Stewart Automotive says it’s a good idea to go ahead and get your car checked now.

Owner Gary Stewart says don’t wait until the weather hits, including checking your tires, by then, it’s too late and could cost you your life.

“Tires that are worn down that have minimal tread depth are not safe they will hydroplane. They will cause you to change directions pretty quickly which is not a good thing when you are driving down the road,” said Stewart.

Many are hoping we don’t see the winter weather we saw last February, but TxDOT wants to make sure they are ready. They say that the East Texas residents’ safety is the most important thing.