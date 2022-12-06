TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With the East Texas weather being up and down lately, more people have been getting sick. That is the last thing anyone wants with holiday parties to come.

People often forget about the simple things we can do on a daily basis to boost our immune systems and stay healthy. Dr. Lonny McKinzie explained that strengthening our immune system is simple.

“Getting good sleep, drinking plenty of water, exercising, all of that help to keep us healthy and therefore, keep our immune systems strong,” said McKinzie.

If you don’t have time to fit in a workout, he said that’s okay.

“Walk around your office or whatever your workspace is, and try to get some movement into your body, sitting nonstop is very detrimental,” Mckinzie said.

Another important tip is to get in your greens daily and choose foods that fuel your system. He said green vegetables or a green supplement is great to incorporate into your daily diet.

Wynn Worthen, the regional manager of Granary, said there are many things you can do to strengthen your immune system.

“The big thing is to try to stay away from processed foods if you can make it at home, I know it gets tough, but sugar, sugar just takes down your immunity immediately,” said Worthen.

He also suggested vitamin C, elderberry and zinc.

“Your sleep is so important this time of year and then watching what you eat. I mean if you can do those two things that will help the most with helping stay well this time of year,” said Worthen.

It’s important to wash your hands often, avoid touching your face, and stay home if you’re sick. Experts also recommend getting a healthy amount of sleep and some sort of activity every day.

Doctors recommend people get their flu shot this year. They say this is another way to reinforce your immune system.