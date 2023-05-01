TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With the change in the weather, some East Texans are seeing summer critters out and about.

KETK News spoke with a local professional about what you can do to avoid dealing with insects. Dennis Newberry, owner of Alpha Pest Control in Tyler has been in the business for 47 years.

“Roaches, spiders and pill bugs will be your three big ones at this time,” said Newberry.

With the weather warming up, he suggests sticky traps for the inside of your home.

“Basically, a mechanical, use a sticky trap, which is non-toxic it will catch the insects before it becomes a nuisance problem inside the house right against the wall or under the sink,” said Newberry.

As for the outside, use “Stuff it” which is a copper mesh that you place into “weep holes” in the walls, which is just a small opening in the foundation of homes or underneath windows. “Stuff it” is a non-toxic method to keep bugs and snakes from getting into your home.

When it comes time to deal with fire ant hills, Newberry suggests calling a service.

“Leave that to a professional or a landscape person, needs to be done with a great deal of care for pets and small children,” said Newberry.

Also suggests treating the exterior of your home every three months. “Around windows, doors, and under porches,” said Newberry.

Rats can also be a problem around this time of year, for that issue he recommends setting up bait boxes.

“Some people get afraid of bugs, but you don’t need to be afraid of bugs. You’re the one in charge and you do what you need to do to take care of your property,” said Newberry.

Other tips are: keeping your outdoor lights off, regularly cleaning your home, and sealing your windows and doors.

And if you’re worried about mosquitoes, make sure there is no standing water on your property.