TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The temperature will continue to drop as we end 2023 and with very cold weather this week, it is urgent you start winterizing your home right now.

During the winter, it’s best to focus on the four P’s: People, pipes, plants and pets.

Higginbotham Brothers in Tyler said they have everything you may need to protect your house.

“Water freezes, so the last thing you want to wake up to is a water leak,” said floor associate, Kayla Alejo.

At the worst, the pipes will bust and cause a bigger headache.

“The first thing to do is plan ahead and have your faucet covers ready. We have faucet covers, we have winter melts and we have pipe insulation,” said Alejo.

One form of pipe insulation looks like a pool noodle and once slit down the middle, they can insulate heat in the pipes to keep the water running.

To keep you and your pets warm inside, space heaters are always a popular option.

“We have heating tape, heating lamps and we have heaters as well,” said Alejo.

Remember to use a surge protector or power strip to avoid an electrical issue or a fire.

Most importantly, always watch where your facing the heaters.

If you are worried about your plants surviving the cold, experts say its best to bring them inside or cover them with blankets, cardboard or a tarp.