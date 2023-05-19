TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans are starting to feel the summer temperatures and it’s important to be mindful of heat safety. Especially if people will be spending time outdoors.

“As we start into the summer months, heat emergencies will be, definitely on the rise,” said Kevin May, Fire Marshal for Longview Fire Department.

Be cautious with how much time you’re spending outside as we enter these hot, summer days. Heat exhaustion is serious. Taylor Knox, an assistant strength coach at Christus Human Performance Center shares a few symptoms to look out for.

“If you are experiencing any nausea, vomiting, or muscle cramps, have any headaches, or are feeling very faint or dizzy,” said Knox.

According to the CDC each year more than nine thousand people are hospitalized from heat.

If you’re outside with others, watch if someone is acting differently.

“If they’re feeling pretty tired, if they’re not responding as fast as they normally do those are two of the big signs to look out for,” said Knox.

There are also things to stay away from through these warmer temperatures.

“Avoiding alcohol because alcohol can definitely dehydrate you,” said Knox.

Another tip to stay hydrated is to drink more water than you think you need to.

“Avoid caffeinated drinks are not good for hydration, your water, your sports drinks,” said May.

First responders suggest not spending time outdoors if possible.

“If you must be outside, wear clothes that cover your skin actually you know, long pants, long-sleeved shirts are better,” said May.

If you do go outside, remember your sun protection too, hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen are always recommended.

“Any type of protection like sunscreen for instance and defiantly take frequent breaks when needed, preferably under shade as well,” said Knox.

The Longview Fire Marshal said heat stroke symptoms might be loss of consciousness and high fevers.

“Your body will stop sweating these are your true medical emergencies that will require people to go to the hospital and they can lead to death,” said May.

Be mindful this summer so you and your loved ones avoid the dangers of heat exhaustion.