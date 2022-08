In addition to Disney mini backpacks, Loungefly also makes Disney wristlets, wallets and crossbody bags to complete any Disney fan’s collection.

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Community Alliance is holding their second annual backpack giveaway on Thursday.

People can go to the Dellwood Park Pavilion near Florey Avenue in Mount Pleasant from 5-7 p.m. Officials will also be passing out other supplies while they are available.

“If you or someone that you know is in need of a backpack, make sure to stop by Dellwood Park tomorrow,” said the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce.

There will be free hot dogs and snowcones.