TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man is dead in Titus County after a single-vehicle wreck that occurred near Mount Pleasant on Wednesday.

According to DPS, Charles Wright, 54, of Cookville was driving on US Highway 271 in a 2016 Kenworth Truck Tractor while towing a trailer when he left the roadway, striking several trees and rolling over.

DPS said that the reason he left the roadway has not yet been determined and Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation and no further information is available.