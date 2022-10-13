TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen four-wheeler.

The four-wheeler is said to be a late model, green Honda 420cc. When it was stolen, the ATV was without any modifications.

According to the sheriff’s office, the four-wheeler was stolen from the area of the 3700 block of CR 1905 near the White Oak Creek Bridge. Officials said the theft happened around Aug. 3 and it appeared that the ATV was driven north on CR 1905.

TCSO said that the investigators have learned of several suspects but the investigation will continue, to find out who is responsible.

Investigators ask that anyone with knowledge of the stolen ATV’s whereabouts contact the sheriff’s office at 903-572-6641 and ask to speak with an investigator with any helpful information.

Those with information can also make an anonymous call to the sheriff’s office or the Northeast Texas Area Crime Stoppers Program at 877-373-8477.