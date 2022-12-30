MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Titus Regional Medical Center has been recognized as one of the best hospitals in the country for maternity care, according to the Leapfrog Group and Money Magazine.

The list of the best hospitals in the country for maternity care was compiled by The Leapfrog Group, which has collected and published data on patient safety for over two decades. The data for this list was taken from a survey of 2,200 hospitals across the country, only 259 made the list.

Only 18 hospitals in all of Texas were recognized and Titus Regional Medical Center was one of only two rural Texas hospitals to make the list.

“This recognition further demonstrates the importance of providing our patients with the safest, state-of-the-art care when entrusting us with their Maternity care,” said TRMC medical director of maternal services, Dr. Christopher Mason. “Just because we’re in a rural area doesn’t mean our community should experience compromised care. We will continue to be an example to our region on how to continuously adapt and update care.”

Photo courtesy of Titus Regional Medical

Photo courtesy of Titus Regional Medical

Photo courtesy of Titus Regional Medical

Photo courtesy of Titus Regional Medical

“Our team has become fierce patient advocates treating each patient as if they are their own family. They work tirelessly to prepare patients for labor, Cesarean sections, birth, recovery and becoming a new family,” Dr. Mason added.

According to a press release from Titus Regional Medical Center, they started improving maternal safety measures in 2016. They conduct hands-on practice simulations which allow staff to practice emergency scenarios, letting them refine their processes and lowering preventable deaths, according to the release.

“The physicians, midwives, nurses, and clinical team members at TRMC are providing unbelievable care for mothers and their children in Northeast Texas. The focus on outcomes and continual implementation of evidence-based interventions are creating a transformational environment for healthcare” said TRMC CEO, Terry Scoggin.