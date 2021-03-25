TJC Apache Belles light up the stage during their first performance since 2019

(KETK)- The Tyler Junior College Apache Belles are welcoming the new season with a spectacular show.

The group will be putting on their 2021 performance called, “Where There is Light.”

This is the Belles first showcase for a live TJC audience since 2019.

“Our spring show is the culmination of a year and a half of hard work and many prayers,” said Apache Belles Director Jasilyn Schaefer. “It exudes hope and the promise of life going on, and every person associated with the show has given their all to make this special performance happen in our new Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center.”

The community can see the performance on March 25-27 at the Wise Auditorium inside the new Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center.

The show will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday- Saturday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The tickets are $15, and they can be purchased here.

The show will include tap, jazz, clogging, and lyrical performances as well as musical theater and more. The artistic director and choreographer was Christy Evans. Schaefer and Evans were previously Apache Belles.

Audience capacity will be limited and face coverings must be worn inside, to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

“The Apache Belles did not travel during their spring break but instead stayed on the TJC campus — in daily rehearsals and staying healthy for this show,” said Schaefer. “Following the spring show, the team will switch gears for TJC football season, which was postponed from the fall semester. Our first home game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, April 2, in Rose Stadium.”