TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For the 24th year, The Tyler Junior College Apache Bells will be a part of the 74th Houston Thanksgiving parade.

“Just being able to be on TV, like growing up and watching the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade to actually be in it is a great honor that I’m very excited to do again,” said sophomore Bailee Dewolfe.

The team has been perfecting their new high kick routine all season long to take it from the football fields to the streets of downtown Houston.

“Doing it and pushing ourselves through it, keeping our stamina up and constantly reviewing it and polishing it and so there’s a lot of preparation that goes into that,” said freshman Akayla Manning.

Tuesday’s practice was performed on concrete for the first time giving the dancers a taste of what they are in for on parade day.

“It was the first time I’ve done a jump split on concrete, especially hooked up with people, you have that thing going on through your head of ‘oh my gosh am I going to bust my knee?'” said Manning.

Nevertheless, the excitement of marching 20 city blocks ​helps mask the nerves.

“The energy of the crowd helps a lot, just hearing everyone scream for you and scream your name. It really is just something you cant explain, its amazing!” said DeWolfe.

Along the route, the Apache Bells will perform their routine in the performance area in front of the grandstands.

“I’m excited to show and do what we love and share apart of East Texas with the rest of the country,” said Manning.

The dancers are ready to kick it into high gear on Thanksgiving Day.

The parade will be televised starting at 9 a.m. and will also feature floats, colorful marching bands and high-flying balloons.