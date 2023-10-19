TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College received its first Title III grant from the U.S. Department of Education that will support students’ academic careers.

The grant will total $440,000 annually for the next five years as part of their “Strengthening Institutions” program. Their primary goals are “to increase retention, graduation and persistence rates, ultimately leading to higher transfer rates to universities and better career placement.”

According to the release, of the 12,000 students attending TJC, 78% rely on financial assistance and a large percentage of those are first generation.

Using the Title III grant, TJC will:

Appoint an administrator and two success coaches to provide guidance on career and university transfer services.

Invest in continuous training for faculty and staff to ensure they are well equipped to support student success.

Establish an endowment with the TJC Foundation to ensure long-term sustainability of these efforts.

Only six colleges and universities in Texas are selected for the grant and TJC’s application received an almost-perfect score.

“TJC’s commitment to student success is unwavering, and this grant is a testament to the transformative work being done at the College. It is another step toward strengthening our impact on the community and empowering students to achieve their dreams,” said TJC President and CEO Dr. Juan Mejia.