TJC creating two math labs thanks to $105,000 grant

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A six-figure grant awarded to Tyler Junior College will allow for the creation of two math labs on campus.

The grant is $105,000 from the Texas Success Center, which supports Texas community colleges’ efforts to improve student success.

TJC says the labs will offer additional technology such as computers and graphic calculators. Dr. Belinda Prihoda, the school’s Director of Institutional Effectiveness, said the grant will greatly help struggling students.

“These labs will enable us to help a lot of students, especially those that we can identify early. By monitoring the students’ grades early in the semester, faculty can identify those who might be struggling and recommend them to the math lab. This gives us a greater chance of getting students the help they need to successfully complete the course, and it helps to reduce the number of students who might withdraw from the class altogether.”

Dr. Belinda Prihoda, TJC Director of Institutional Effectiveness

