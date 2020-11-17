TJC creating two math labs thanks to $105,000 grant

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A six-figure grant awarded to Tyler Junior College will allow for the creation of two math labs on campus.

The grant is $105,000 from the Texas Success Center, which supports Texas community colleges’ efforts to improve student success.

TJC says the labs will offer additional technology such as computers and graphic calculators. Dr. Belinda Prihoda, the school’s Director of Institutional Effectiveness, said the grant will greatly help struggling students.