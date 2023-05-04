TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College has earned Military Friendly Silver status.

This means offering vets and their families opportunities to succeed.

More than 1,800 schools across America participated in the 2023-24 survey performed by VIQTORY. Schools that earned the Military Friendly School Designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey.

TJC exceeded the Military Friendly benchmarks in the areas involving:

Academic policies and compliance

Admissions and orientation

Culture and commitment

Financial aid and assistance,

Graduation

Career and military student support

Retention

“TJC is recognized for even though we are not content where we are at now, we actually wanna continue to grow and evolve and serve an even greater population of military students and their family members. We’re just proud that we’re at least acknowledged and what were doing is making a difference in the lives of our veterans and their families. and or dependents.” Chris Fontaine, executive director of academic advising, veterans services, and testing services

TJC currently serves more than 600 enrolled military veterans and their dependents. Many of these veterans and their families have benefitted from the guidance and advice of the TJC faculty and staff who are veterans themselves that represent all five branches of the military.

For more information on TJC’s Veterans Affairs division, visit their website.