TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A mock emergency experience was staged Thursday near Rose Stadium in order to give future first responders practice in their fields.

The emergency scenario simulated a fiery car crash and an apartment building fire. Students from TJC’s Police Department, Police Academy, Fire Academy, EMS, mass communications and theatre departments participated.

“That was my inspiration– to make sure that we’re starting to bring this here to TJC,” said Director of Business and Industry Partnerships for TJC Adam Palacios. “See, and now that we’ve introduced a Bachelor’s in Emergency Management, this hopefully will become integrated with that and they can incorporate a lot of what we’re covering today into that incident command response.”

This is TJC’s second mock emergency simulation as a way of making sure their students are trained to handle crisis events.