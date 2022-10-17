TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler Junior College kicked off 2022 homecoming week. It started with the traditional drumbeat opening ceremony.

“Tradition says that the drumbeat doesn’t stop then we’ll win the game. So, students, employees, alumni will come out and beat the drum starting today (Monday) at noon until kick-off on Saturday, so 24 hours a day somebody is out here beating the drum,” said Lauren Tyler, Tyler Junior College staff.

2022 is a special year on campus for TJC.

“We’re also celebrating our75th anniversary of our band and belles programs,” said Tyler.

Marking more than seven decades of entertaining crowds, the Apache Belles and band will be performing a big halftime show at Saturday’s game. But there’s a reason to celebrate all week.

“It’s a really amazing opportunity to make friends, for example, last year this was my first homecoming, and being a part of student senate really helped me make those friendships,” said Aaron Hernandez, sophomore and TJC student body president

The parade and block party give the community an opportunity to join in on the fun.

“I love the parade, everybody comes, the residence halls will come join the parade as we go through campus, community will come out for the block party and then we will have the fun pep rally at the end to wrap it all up,” said Tyler.

And this year TJC says the city will be in for a big shock.

“Defiantly expect a big surprise for Thursday, we have a big campaign going around saying ‘Who’s Harry?’ and so that’s a big question around campus,” said Hernandez.

As far as who Harry is, guesses are already coming in.

“Some of the guesses we have had is Harry Styles, another guess is Prince Harry,” said Hernandez.

To find out who the special guest is, you will have to be there for the show Thursday night.