TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College is opening their theatre season with dancing, singing and snaps as they bring Legally Blonde the Musical alive.

“It’s talking about not taking people for who they are on the outside, but really looking into who they are on the inside,” said Kate Durbin, Brooke Wyndham, sophomore.

Jacob Davis was chosen as director and said the audience is in for a treat. Adding there are a few unique aspects.

“There’s a live orchestra with professional musicians, and the performers are doing what they would do at the professional level,” said Jacob Davis, director, TJC Legally Blonde the Musical.

Usually, the cast and crew get six weeks to put a production together, but Legally Blonde had to go on overdrive for opening night.

“A little crunched on the time side, a little stressful for several people, but other than that, it’s been a really good experience,” said Durbin.

With only four and a half weeks to get them on the stage, it took a lot of people behind the scenes to get them ready.

“What the audience sees is everything tied together, but there are scenic pieces that create the environment, there’s lighting effects that, again, reinforce what the story’s going through, there’s all the clothing pieces that make the characters who they are,” said Davis.

With a cast of more than 20 people, there is a lot going on behind the scenes.

“Me and a couple of other characters have several quick changes that take 20 seconds, and we just have to be prepared for all of that,” said Durbin.

Freshman Eva Hamlett who plays the lead, Elle Woods, said her time backstage is treasured.

“I am catching my breath, I get maybe for the entire duration of the show, maybe not even 5 minutes off stage,” said Hamlett.

Even with a shorter rehearsal time, Davis said he can’t wait for everyone to see all his students’ hard work come alive.

“Everyone rose to the task and we really have a product that I think that East Texas is going to really enjoy,” said Davis.

Legally Blonde the Musical opens Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 pm and runs through Saturday, Oct. 7th at the “Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center” at TJC. Tickets are on sale online and at the box office on show day.