TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The TJC Center for Earth and Space Science featuring Hudnall Planetarium will be hosting several holiday and winter dome shows from Nov. 19 until Dec. 30.

The following dome shows will be presented:

Season of Light will show at 1 p.m. “This show recounts the historical religious and cultural rituals practiced during the time of winter solstice – not only Christian and Jewish, but also Celtic, Nordic, Roman, Irish, Mexican and Hopi,” TJC said.

Mountain Adventure: Out of Bounds will show at 2 p.m. “Follow Olympian Torah Bright as she journeys through the world’s longest chain of mountain ranges extending from Antarctica all the way to Alaska,” TJC said.

Mystery of the Christmas Star will show at 3 p.m. “Journey back more than 2000 years to Bethlehem for scientific explanation for the star the wise men followed to find the baby Jesus,” TJC said.

Extreme Auroras will be 4 p.m. “Created by award-winning photographer Ole Salomonsen, “Extreme Auroras” is a visual feast. Join Salomonsen as he travels through northern Norway, Finland and Sweden in pursuit of his passion to film nature’s wildest and most spectacular light show: the aurora borealis, or northern lights,” TJC said.



The center will host a Rock the Dome event, with Laser Holidays at 7 p.m. and Let it Snow at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for children, students and seniors older than 65.

Here’s the center’s holiday schedule:

Nov. 19-26 Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 29-Dec. 17 Tuesdays-Fridays 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 19-22 Monday-Thursday 10 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 27-30 Tuesday-Friday 10 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.



The center will be closed Thanksgiving Day and the day after, Nov. 24-25, Dec. 23-26, New Year’s Eve and Dec. 31.

For more information go to sciencecenter.tjc.edu.