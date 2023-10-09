TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Homecoming week is officially underway for TJC as the campus’ drumline commences the opening ceremony tradition.

Here’s how students and faculty will participate in the week long celebrations starting Monday.

TJC’s Homecoming Drum Beat started in 1948 and remains an unbroken tradition. The drumbeats to the Apache Cadence 24 hours a day starts Monday and begins homecoming week. The beat will continue until kickoff at the game against Blinn College at Rose Stadium at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

According to TJC, elections for the Apache homecoming court will start Monday and continue through Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Rogers Student Center, Jenkins Hall and online via OrgSync.

Other campus organization competitions include:

Office Decorating

Spirit Banner

Supple Drive

Apache Nation Parade Floats

Warrior Spirit Award

Here is a full list of events for TJC’s homecoming week:

Monday, Oct. 9:

Drum Beat Ceremony – Rogers Student Center at 11:30 a.m.

Homecoming King and Queen Elections – Rogers Student Center & Jenkins Hall at 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Office Decorating & Spirit Banner Competition Contest Begins

Tuesday, Oct. 10:

Homecoming King and Queen Elections – Rogers Student Center & Jenkins Hall at 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Office Decoration & Spirit Banner Competition Judging

Drum Beat Continues

TJC Men’s Soccer vs. Dallas College Richland – Pat Hartley Field at 7 p.m.

“Campus Capers” Talent Show – Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11:

Homecoming King and Queen Elections – Rogers Student Center & Jenkins Hall at 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

TJC Baseball vs. LeTourneau – Mike Carter Field at 4 p.m.

Homecoming Dance – Rogers Student Center, Apache Rooms at 8 p.m.

Late Night Breakfast in Rogers Student Center at 11 p.m.

Drum Beat Continues

Thursday, Oct. 12:

Apache Nation Parade at 6 p.m., followed by the Homecoming Pep Rally at Pat Hartley Field and Block Party PM at S-15 parking lot.

The Apache Nation parade will start at Rogers Nursing and Health Sciences Center at 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13:

Drum Beat Continues

TJC Baseball vs. SFA – Mike Carter Field at 3 p.m.

TJC Women’s Soccer vs. TVCC – Pat Hartley Field at 5 p.m.

TJC Men’s Soccer vs. TVCC – Pat Hartley Field at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14: