TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas native and current Tyler Junior College student is set to start at Baylor University in the fall after earning a full-ride speech and debate scholarship.

Isabella LoCicero, of Paris, will graduate from TJC on Friday with an Associate of Arts in government. She has earned the Glenn R. Capp Fellows Scholarship for speech and debate, worth more than $200,000.

“I’m actually still processing the fact that I’m going to Baylor,” LoCicero said. “I am not the girl who gets things like this. That’s not how I saw myself — not in the past, anyway.”

LoCicero is a first-generation college student and as a member of TJC’s speech and debate team, she won the national championship.

“Ultimately, this will lead toward a law career,” she said. “I’ve always had the gift of gab, ever since I was little; and being a force for good fulfills a part of me that wants to make a difference in the world. I have a million different ideas for myself, but right now I have a strong desire to be a prosecutor specializing in sexual offenses. I want to bring justice.”