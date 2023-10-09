TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This weekend, Tyler Junior College is set to host viewing events for upcoming historic solar eclipses that will be visible for East Texans.

According to TJC’s Earth and Space Science Center, the eclipse will last from 10:25 a.m. until 1:32 p.m. and the degree of darkness will resemble evening. The next event in Tyler will not occur until the year 2165.

Here are two viewing opportunities for locals this weekend:

TJC science center viewing party

The TJC Earth and Space Science Center will host a free viewing party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the center, located at 1411 E. Lake Street, on the TJC central campus

Solar telescopes and observation stations will be set up, and free solar eclipse glasses will be available while supplies last

A livestream of the eclipse will also be shown inside the Hudnall Planetarium’s 40-foot, domed theater

For more information visit the TJC’s Earth and Space Science Center’s website.

Photo credit: TJC Photo Illustrations

TJC homecoming viewing party near Rose Stadium