TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This weekend, Tyler Junior College is set to host viewing events for upcoming historic solar eclipses that will be visible for East Texans.
According to TJC’s Earth and Space Science Center, the eclipse will last from 10:25 a.m. until 1:32 p.m. and the degree of darkness will resemble evening. The next event in Tyler will not occur until the year 2165.
Here are two viewing opportunities for locals this weekend:
TJC science center viewing party
- The TJC Earth and Space Science Center will host a free viewing party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the center, located at 1411 E. Lake Street, on the TJC central campus
- Solar telescopes and observation stations will be set up, and free solar eclipse glasses will be available while supplies last
- A livestream of the eclipse will also be shown inside the Hudnall Planetarium’s 40-foot, domed theater
- For more information visit the TJC’s Earth and Space Science Center’s website.
TJC homecoming viewing party near Rose Stadium
- This year’s TJC homecoming theme, “3, 2, 1 … The Countdown has Begun,” was specifically chosen to highlight the eclipse that will occur just hours before kickoff of TJC’s 3 p.m. homecoming game against the Blinn College Buccaneers
- Before the game, the TJC Alumni Association will host a Homecoming Tailgate & Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at the Brookshire Conference Center/Rose Complex Park
- Registered guests will receive a box lunch from Jack’s Catering, beverages, solar eclipse viewing glasses and other homecoming eclipse treats.
- To register, go to the official TJC Homecoming website
- Food trucks will also have lunch items available for purchase