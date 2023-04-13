TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College was given the all-clear by law enforcement after issuing a shelter in place due to a “potential active shooter warning.”

Officials with the Tyler Police Department said the call came in around 10:30 a.m., and the caller reported multiple people had been shot at the technology building. Officials arrived at the scene within minutes, and no threats were found.

Officials said similar active shooter calls had been made to other Texas colleges.

“Anytime we get a call like that, you’re gonna see us come out in full force,” Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said.

TJC was given the all-clear by 11:15 a.m., and the junior college’s West campus and Pirtle Technology Building were evacuated.

Officials said the following agencies responded to the scene:

Tyler Police Department

Tyler Junior College Police Department

Texas Department Public of Safety

UT Tyler Police Department

Smith County Sheriff’s Office

Smith County Constables

TJC issued the following statement on the false report: