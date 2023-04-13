TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College was given the all-clear by law enforcement after issuing a shelter in place due to a “potential active shooter warning.”
Officials with the Tyler Police Department said the call came in around 10:30 a.m., and the caller reported multiple people had been shot at the technology building. Officials arrived at the scene within minutes, and no threats were found.
Officials said similar active shooter calls had been made to other Texas colleges.
“Anytime we get a call like that, you’re gonna see us come out in full force,” Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said.
TJC was given the all-clear by 11:15 a.m., and the junior college’s West campus and Pirtle Technology Building were evacuated.
Officials said the following agencies responded to the scene:
- Tyler Police Department
- Tyler Junior College Police Department
- Texas Department Public of Safety
- UT Tyler Police Department
- Smith County Sheriff’s Office
- Smith County Constables
TJC issued the following statement on the false report:
“Earlier today, TJC officials were made aware of a possible active shooter at certain facilities at TJC. The safety of our students, employees and visitors is always our priority and the TJC Police, along with Tyler PD and additional law enforcement agencies went into immediate action to evacuate and lockdown impacted facilities. Upon investigation it was discovered to be a false report. There are reports of similar false incidents at other Texas higher education institutions today. At this time, normal operations have resumed at all TJC sites. We thank everyone for their cooperation.”TJC