HOUSTON (KETK) – Tyler Junior College’s drill team recently gave new meaning to the words “the show must go on.”

Houston’s 72nd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was canceled because of storms in the area. The parade was supposed to begin at 9 a.m. in downtown Houston and feature floats, marching bands and other performances.

Because of inclement weather, the parade was canceled this year. Even without the backdrop of the parade, TJC’s own Apache Belles stopped to give a performance.