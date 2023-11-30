TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College’s DrumBeat Student Media has earned three Pinnacle awards from the College Media Association in Atlanta.

DrumBeat Student Media placed second for division III periodic newspaper of the year, two-year radio station of the year and two-year TV station of the year. To achieve this TJC’s student journalists had to compete with 600 CMA college publications from across the nation.

Through DrumBeat Student Media, TJC students run a bi-weekly printed newspaper called the DrumBeat, an online DrumBeat news website, an app, a bi-weekly live broadcast, podcast and social media.

“We are honored to be recognized on the national level. Our students work hard every day to sharpen their skills and learn how to adapt to the ever-changing field of journalism,” said Kasi Dickerson, TJC mass communication professor and DrumBeat faculty adviser. “This recognition is proof of the talented student journalists we have in The DrumBeat.”

TJC said their student journalists work to master the time-honored news mediums by providing an increasingly digital world with physical and analog news through their work in print and broadcast news.

“The DrumBeat student media team is creating award-winning content that also serves to inform and educate their fellow students,” said Adrienne Hampton, TJC mass communication professor and The DrumBeat faculty adviser. “Earning national awards across three different media categories shows how talented and diversified the students are.”