To stop or not to stop? Tyler residents split on putting red light at busy intersection

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Drivers in Tyler are divided. Some want a red light at the busy intersection of Grande Boulevard and Old Noonday Road.

“I don’t really know what can be done to the intersection as it is on a curve and a hill, but there’s got to be some solution before there’s more fatalities there,” said Patti Boyd, Tyler resident.

Some believe that a light will help with traffic congestion.

“I can’t be the only one who’s noticed that, that intersection is getting busier and busier,” says Tara Holly, On Air Radio Host.

Others, don’t feel the same way.

“A red light is not the solution,” says David Fazande.

This debate started when an article written by 96.1 host Tara Holly, was shared on the Facebook page “Tyler Raves & Recommendations.”

Holly wants to see the change for personal reasons.

“My mom actually was in an accident, it was early last year. Since then my own family members and friends have seen five accidents at that intersection,” says Holly.

She added that the two blinking yellow lights are not safe enough and that the stop signs make it difficult for people on Old Noonday to speed up in time to catch up with traffic on Grande.

Visibility is also an issue.

“No matter where you are whether you going north or south on Old Noonday Road or east or west on Grande the way it’s situated with the hill its just hard to see,” says Holly.

Those against the light feel it’s going to cause more traffic.

“I take my son to school to Three Lakes every morning and I travel that way, red light right there would put a lot of strain on the traffic right there,” says Fazande.

Some think that a light would bring more cars to the area than people may initially think.

“It doesn’t look like a lot of traffic right there because there’s not a light if you put a light there, there would be 50 cars sitting right there every time it turned they wouldn’t be able to get the timing right to let the main traffic go,” says Fazande.

Both sides can agree, they want East Texans to be safe.

Holly said that anything they can do to raise awareness means that they can protect more East Texans and they are all on board for that.

“Slow down, what’s more important? your life or getting where you’re going five minutes earlier?” says Fazande.