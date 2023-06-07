LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Tomboni’s Bistro in Longview will be closing on June 24, the owners announced in a Facebook post.

“It is with heavy hearts but lighter weights on our shoulders that we share our painful decision to close our Bistro,” they said in a Facebook post.

Chris and Nan Tomboni said that it is time to step back from running a full restaurant, but they will be using “The Bone” their food trailer to offer a few popular lunch items and wood-fired pizza.

They encourage customers to have their favorite menu item before they close and help celebrate the next chapter in their lives.

“We deeply appreciate all the customer love, support and loyalty shown to us over the years and have been blessed with many friendships made along the way,” the Tombonis said.