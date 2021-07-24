TOMORROW AT 10: East Texas nonprofit gives man with troubled past a new smile

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – They say you’re never fully dressed without a smile, but for past pool hall hustler Kenneth Leberta, smiling was not an option he considered.

He describes leading a life of alcohol, bad decisions and no faith, that resulted in his teeth falling out.

“All my upper teeth were basically gone. Most of the bottom just had, you know, snaggle teeth.” Kenneth Leberta

Leberta was on a dead-end path until he walked away from a few bad wrecks. He credits that miracle to divine intervention and God. It was then he knew he had to turn his life around.

While serving time in an East Texas prison for his past wrongs, Leberta found Calvary Commission. The ministry that he describes as, “A place to go to focus on God to shun the worldly aspects of living,” accepted the newly saved man into their discipleship once he was released on parole.

Kenneth Leberta had a safe place to live with Calvary, and a new outlook on life, but he struggled with the constant reminder of his troubled past – his fractured grin.

“I knew I had to get something fixed with it, you know. Just too… too ugly you know. Your mouth is ugly.” Kenneth Leberta

Sunday on Fox 51 News at 9, hear Kenneth’s testimony and join him on his journey as he finds his New Smile. Fox 51’s Corrine Benandi introduces us to the organization in Tyler that made it all possible.