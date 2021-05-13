TONIGHT AT 10: New info reveals why a Cherokee County deputy fired a fatal shot when confronting 2 trespassers in January

KETK — Four months ago this week, a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed a man who was discovered on someone else’s property.

In the days and weeks following the Jan. 14 shooting, investigators released few details about why lethal force was used.

The man who died, 26-year-old Justin Pegues, was the father of five children. His girlfriend was pregnant with his sixth child when he was killed.

The Texas Rangers joined the investigation and the Cherokee County District Attorney convened a grand jury to hear testimony and consider an indictment.

Now, through exclusive interviews, legal documents and a closer look at the scene, KETK News has learned new information about the fatal encounter, how Pegues was shot and why the deputy believed it was necessary to fire his weapon.

Thursday on KETK News at 10, investigators, attorneys and Pegues’ mother describe what they have learned and how it shines new light on a tragedy that has touched many lives.