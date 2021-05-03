TONIGHT AT 9: East Texas teenager’s murder still a mystery after 14 years

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – It’s been 14 years since a young East Texas woman’s death and her murder remains a mystery. Today, friends and family are determined to uncover the answer behind this looming question: Who killed Brittany McGlone?

Tuesday, May 4, marks the day Brittany McGlone was tragically beaten, sexually assaulted, and murdered in the light of day. The case is now over a decade old. For people in Wood County, from criminal investigators to your average joe, they’re not giving up hope yet.

For Quitman residents, Dawn and Rachel Trammell, the past seven years have been dedicated to finding an answer to those questions. “A lot of things have been said about this case, the one only thing that matters to us is that it gets solved,” said Dawn.

The mother, daughter duo even started a Youtube documentary tracking their personal investigation. “She deserves for it to be solved, and this person needs to be put away,” said Rachel.

Brittany’s gruesome case leaves behind an eerie reminder for many of a cold-hearted killer at large. “We need to find out who committed this homicide because if they could do this horrendous thing to her, they’re going to do it to someone else,” said Rachel.

WINNSBORO, TEXAS – May 4th, 2007

What would seem like an ordinary day for 19-year-old Brittany McGlone, suddenly wasn’t. After working her night shift at the Lowe’s Distribution Center in Mount Vernon, she headed to her Stogner’s house. The home has since been either removed or destroyed.

Hours after Brittany arrived, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brittany was savagely murdered in her boyfriend’s bed in broad daylight. “She had been bludgeoned with a heavy sharp object, she had been sexually assaulted,” said Dawn. Her boyfriend, Jeff Stogner, was allegedly not at the house when it happened because he was dropping off a loved one at the airport. He later returned home, to a horrifying scene.

“That could’ve been your daughter, your sister, your cousin, you know, your friend, what happened to her could happen to anyone.” Dawn Trammell, Amateur Investigator

For newly elected Wood County Sheriff, Kelly Cole, this case hits close to home. “I was a criminal investigator at that time so I had a little involvement with the case at the official onset,” said Sheriff Cole.

Now, after 14 years of a spine-chilling unsolved mystery, the county’s newly elected official is giving this cold case a second look. “Our thoughts here are let’s go in here and try to figure something out, and with everything that’s there, that at some point we can bring it to some kind of close, ” said Sheriff Cole.

Later tonight on FOX 51 News at 9, learn how the community is lending a helping hand to help bring closure to a case haunting many East Texans for years now. Sheriff Kelly Cole sits down with Fox 51 News with his latest efforts to bring justice for Brittany McGlone and her loved ones.