TYLER, Texas (KETK) – To round out 2023, it’s time to take a trip down memory lane.

Watch the video above to see the top five stories that went out across KETK’s airwaves, including Stephen F. Austin State University joining the University of Texas system, the deactivation of a small-town East Texas police department, the Texas Rangers winning the World Series, the Pope removing Joseph Strickland as Bishop of the Diocese of Tyler and the start of the trial of the man accused of causing the death of a Smith County deputy.

Major headlines came out of East Texas this year, some even making international waves. News of local scandals and heroic feats alike made their way to KETK’s website.

With everything from escaped inmates to world-record fishing, here are the most viewed stories from this year:

Sam Rayburn reservoir

The Texas Department of State Health Services advises against eating certain fish from certain local lakes due to chemicals being found in fish populations, as we reported back in April.

With fishing being a major pastime in East Texas, it’s no surprise locals wanted to be in the loop.

Back in August, the East Texas chapter of Texas Restaurant Association held a town hall to talk about new food service laws that went into effect Sept. 1, including a law sponsored by East Texas Rep. Cody Harris which cut down on permit fees.

A story about a Nacogdoches County inmate being recaptured after allegedly escaping law enforcement garnered a lot of local interest. Authorities said the inmate left a note in his cell that simply read, “gone.” He was recaptured shortly after reportedly breaking away from deputies.

Photo of Lynn Torres, courtesy of Lufkin ISD

In this story from August, the Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees voted to grant Superintendent Lynn Torres’ request for paid administrative leave for the school year and accepted her letter of retirement at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

Many community members showed up to the meeting to address Torres’ paid leave and talk about school controversy.

Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign on February 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Though it’s not the most scientific way to forecast, a story detailing the Farmer’s Almanac predictions for this winter caused a lot of buzz in early August. It predicted an unseasonably cold and stormy winter this year.

Corpus Christi, Texas, aerial view (Getty Images)

This article cited a study that looked at major cities and then weighed a variety of factors, including population growth/decline, unemployment, income, percentage of vacant homes, and number of residents with collections debt.

Corpus Christi made the top of the list, followed by Laredo and San Antonio.

(Left to right) Mugshots of Samuel Xavier Griffin, Van Jerome Griffin and Dejuan Dawayne Walker (Photo courtesy: Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office)

Three men from Indiana were arrested after a traffic stop in Nacogdoches.

Authorities said they found a large amount of drugs in the vehicle, including oxycodone and promethazine mixed with codeine, and charged the men with possession of a controlled substance.

Back in May, residents of a community in the Mineola area said they saw diesel pumps extracting water from a private lake. This prompted an investigation by authorities including the Smith County Sheriff’s Office environmental crimes unit and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Photo courtesy of the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office

What started as a traffic stop in March reportedly resulted in Upshur County authorities finding lots of cash, marijuana and meth. Two people were arrested after the traffic stop.

Lea Anne Powell with a record breaking catch at O.H. Ivie Lake. (Photo Courtesy of Lea Anne Powell).

Lea Anne Powell broke a world record fishing at O.H. Ivie Lake when she reeled in a largemouth bass weighing 12 pounds and 3 ounces.

Powell spoke with KETK News about how she started fishing and offered encouragement to others who are interested in getting started. Click the headline above her photo to read her full story.