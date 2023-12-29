TYLER, Texas (KETK) – To round out 2023, it’s time to take a trip down memory lane.
Watch the video above to see the top five stories that went out across KETK’s airwaves, including Stephen F. Austin State University joining the University of Texas system, the deactivation of a small-town East Texas police department, the Texas Rangers winning the World Series, the Pope removing Joseph Strickland as Bishop of the Diocese of Tyler and the start of the trial of the man accused of causing the death of a Smith County deputy.
Major headlines came out of East Texas this year, some even making international waves. News of local scandals and heroic feats alike made their way to KETK’s website.
With everything from escaped inmates to world-record fishing, here are the most viewed stories from this year:
10. Officials say you shouldn’t eat from these East Texas lakes
The Texas Department of State Health Services advises against eating certain fish from certain local lakes due to chemicals being found in fish populations, as we reported back in April.
With fishing being a major pastime in East Texas, it’s no surprise locals wanted to be in the loop.
9. New Texas laws coming in September set to impact restaurant industry
Back in August, the East Texas chapter of Texas Restaurant Association held a town hall to talk about new food service laws that went into effect Sept. 1, including a law sponsored by East Texas Rep. Cody Harris which cut down on permit fees.
8. ‘Gone’: Recaptured inmate facing 13 felonies after leaving note in cell in East Texas
A story about a Nacogdoches County inmate being recaptured after allegedly escaping law enforcement garnered a lot of local interest. Authorities said the inmate left a note in his cell that simply read, “gone.” He was recaptured shortly after reportedly breaking away from deputies.
7. Lufkin ISD superintendent granted paid admin leave for school year
In this story from August, the Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees voted to grant Superintendent Lynn Torres’ request for paid administrative leave for the school year and accepted her letter of retirement at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.
Many community members showed up to the meeting to address Torres’ paid leave and talk about school controversy.
6. Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac has predicted for the next Texas winter
Though it’s not the most scientific way to forecast, a story detailing the Farmer’s Almanac predictions for this winter caused a lot of buzz in early August. It predicted an unseasonably cold and stormy winter this year.
5. These are the 10 fastest-declining Texas cities, analysis shows
This article cited a study that looked at major cities and then weighed a variety of factors, including population growth/decline, unemployment, income, percentage of vacant homes, and number of residents with collections debt.
Corpus Christi made the top of the list, followed by Laredo and San Antonio.
4. 3 men arrested after officers find 16 pounds of promethazine with codeine during traffic stop in East Texas
Three men from Indiana were arrested after a traffic stop in Nacogdoches.
Authorities said they found a large amount of drugs in the vehicle, including oxycodone and promethazine mixed with codeine, and charged the men with possession of a controlled substance.
3. Owner of private East Texas lake says more than 40,000 gallons have been taken illegally
Back in May, residents of a community in the Mineola area said they saw diesel pumps extracting water from a private lake. This prompted an investigation by authorities including the Smith County Sheriff’s Office environmental crimes unit and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
2. 2 arrested after traffic stop leads to pounds of suspected meth, marijuana being seized
What started as a traffic stop in March reportedly resulted in Upshur County authorities finding lots of cash, marijuana and meth. Two people were arrested after the traffic stop.
1. Lady angler catches world record largemouth bass in Texas
Lea Anne Powell broke a world record fishing at O.H. Ivie Lake when she reeled in a largemouth bass weighing 12 pounds and 3 ounces.
Powell spoke with KETK News about how she started fishing and offered encouragement to others who are interested in getting started. Click the headline above her photo to read her full story.