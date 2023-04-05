TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives was arrested in Tyler on March 30.

According to Texas DPS, Derwin Arline, 34 of Carthage, had been wanted in Panola County since June 2022 for aggravated sexual assault of a child. In February, Hardin County issued warrants against Arline for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.

He was arrested by DPS Special Agents, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and members of the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force working off investigative information.

His bond was set at a combined $600,000, and on Tuesday he was released into the custody of another agency.