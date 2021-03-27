1 dead in Panola County after severe storms across East Texas on Saturday

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management confirmed this morning that severe storms Saturday left at least one person dead.

“We want to thank our first responders and those from neighboring areas who overwhelmingly responded to assist following the storms this evening,” Rusk County OEM said in a post. “We also want to keep those impacted by this weather in our thoughts, especially in Panola County where a fatality was confirmed.”

This is the only fatality KETK has confirmed at this time. On Saturday, Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said that he did not get any reports of significant injuries in his county.

Several have reported seeing serious damage around the Mt. Enterprise and Carthage areas where a tornado was confirmed to have touched down and crossed Highway 343.

Texas Storm Chasers retweeted a video showing a tornado.

Images from the Mount Enterprise and Carthage areas are showing damage.

A KETK News reporter in Mount Enterprise reports seeing significant damage in the downtown Mount Enterprise area.

Officials said that about a dozen homes have either been destroyed or received significant damage. A shelter was quickly created at the volunteer fire department.

Thousands in the region had lost power because of downed power lines.