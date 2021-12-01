TOYS WITH A TWIST: This East Texas business got creative when planning their annual toy drive

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — East Texas businesses are stepping up their giving this holiday season. BNI, a business networking organization, put extra thought into the toys they donated this season.

Members of the group met at Potpourri House and instead of bringing random toys to put in a box, they each stood up and shared how that related to their business and how it may influence kids to go into that field.

For example, a palates instructor donated a gymnastics Barbie, relating back to her fitness business. A mortgage broker donated a toy house, relating to his lending business. A litigation lawyer donated a poop emoji toy.

There were over 50 unique donations. The team took pictures with their toys while chanting “Toys for Tots”.

Smith County Toys for Tots distributed over 10,000 toys last year. To donate, click here.