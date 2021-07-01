TPWD urges boaters to help keep invasive species out of lakes as Independence Day approaches

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – As the Fourth of July approaches, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is urging boaters to do their part to keep Texas waterways safe.

Invasive species like zebra mussels and giant salvinia can pose a threat to Texas lakes and have been spreading over the past year. Other invasive species can be introduced and spread by boaters like water hyacinth, Eurasian watermilfoil, hydrilla, and quagga mussels.

TPWD is urging boaters to clean, drain and dry their boats, trailers and gear to help prevent the spread of these invasive species.

GIANT SALVINIA

Though the arctic blast back in February killed roughly 90% of this invasive floating fern, experts say we’re not in the clear yet.

According to TPWD, giant salvinia is currently present in 23 East Texas lakes and numerous rivers, creeks and marshes between Houston and Beaumont. There is a chance of this plant hitchhiking from one body of water to another on a boat, trailer or other equipment.

The fern can double in size every seven to 10 days. If left untreated, it will cover huge portions of a lake.

Experts say that if you’re going to take your boat out, make sure it’s clean and dry with no vegetation or mud.

If you’re going from one lake to another, experts recommend waiting at least 7 days.

Because of its fast growth and highly invasive nature, it is illegal to transport giant salvinia on boat trailers, boat motors or live wells.

According to Texas Parks & Wildlife, Game Wardens are authorized to issue tickets for transport of salvinia species, as well as other prohibited plants.

ZEBRA MUSSELS

Zebra mussels are a non-native shellfish that attaches to hard surfaces and can pose a significant threat to lakes. These mussels can damage boats and infrastructure for water supply and control, alter ecosystems and harm native species.

Their hazardous, sharp shells also litter shorelines. Zebra mussels are found in 33 Texas lakes across six river basins. TPWD says there are still lakes where Zebra mussels have not yet been found.

TPWD says that once zebra mussels are introduced and become established in a lake, nothing can be done to control them. They work to monitor lakes around the state for early detection.

If you have stored your boat in the water at a lake with zebra mussels, it is likely infested with zebra mussels and poses an extremely high risk for moving this invasive species to a new lake. Before moving your boat to another lake, call TPWD at (512) 389-4848 for guidance on decontamination.

