Track and field Olympic gold medalist visits Christus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An Olympic gold medalist made an appearance today in Tyler and spoke with young athletes about her journey to Tokyo.

The event started with a catered breakfast from Chick-fil-A and a chance for attendees to check out the new facility. Several introductions were made, including a special visit from Miss Texas.

After prayer and the program, Dr. Allison Tobola introduced the crowd to Athing Mo, a 2 time Olympic gold medalist. It was followed by a Q&A with Mo about her life and love for running.

A love she says that started at just the age of 6, “…that was like the first day where I actually was going out there and competing in this event, which I don’t know I have gotten pretty good at,” says Mo.

She says that she did look up to other athletes in the sport growing up, but her drive really came from wanting to beat their records. “Having that to look forward to when it came to competing in races while I was young is what I looked into and what I kind of used as my guide and my focus,” she adds.

Following this portion of the event, the audience had the chance to ask her their own questions and to get a memorable photo with the famous athlete. Mo has planted some roots in Texas, as she now attends Texas A&M University and is part of their track and field team.

Before closing out the event, the facility wanted to unveil its most recent project. They worked with schools all across East Texas, to highlight 3 local athletes to be featured on a ceiling-to-floor display. They say it perfectly captivates the talent we have to showcase here in our communities, and further proves Mo’s message that no dream is too big.

