TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person is injured after officials said they lost control of their car Thursday morning due to wet road conditions and struck a telephone pole.

Officials with DPS said the crash happened on 7 Hill Road in Tyler near American Legion Road and a section of 7 Hill Road is blocked off while ONCOR is on the scene.

ONCOR has estimated repairs to take a few hours while the telephone pole remains in the roadway.

The driver was transferred to UT Health in Tyler with non-incapacitating injures, according to DPS.