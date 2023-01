GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – At least one person was taken to a hospital after a two-car crash on I-20 near Longview.

Officials with Kilgore Fire Department said they assisted the Lakeport and Longview Fire Department at the scene on I-20 westbound at the 590 mile marker.

“Flight for Life was called but later canceled,” officials said. There is a road blockage at this time.