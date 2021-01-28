TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of Highway 69 at Highway 79, overpass shut down due to wreck in Jacksonville

Roads shut down in Jacksonville. Photo courtesy of the City of Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – All lanes of Highway 69 at Highway 79 and the overpass, as well as one lane of Highway 69 South at overpass were shut down due to a wreck.

According to the city of Jacksonville, lanes will be shut down while emergency crews clear the roadways.

Drivers were suggested to take alternative routes and to avoid the area.

