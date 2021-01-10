TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid these Tyler streets because of ice, snow

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department on Sunday night was asking drivers to avoid the following streets and locations due to ice and snow accumulation.
- North Parkdale Drive and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard
- East Elm Street and North Broadway Avenue
- Shiloh Road and Inverness Drive
- Shiloh Road and Pine Knoll Drive
- East Grade Boulevard and Paluxy Drive
- North Beckham Avenue from Gentry Boulevard to UT Health East Texas
- 5th Street and Loop 323
- Grande Boulevard and South Broadway Avenue
- South Vine Avenue and West 1st Street
- Earl Campbell Parkway and Frankston Highway
- West Martin Luther King Boulevard from Gentry Parkway to Glenwood Boulevard
- The 1200 Block of S. Glenwood Boulevard
