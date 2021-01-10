Winter Weather Tools

TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid these Tyler streets because of ice, snow

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department on Sunday night was asking drivers to avoid the following streets and locations due to ice and snow accumulation. 

  • North Parkdale Drive and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard
  • East Elm Street and North Broadway Avenue
  • Shiloh Road and Inverness Drive
  • Shiloh Road and Pine Knoll Drive
  • East Grade Boulevard and Paluxy Drive
  • North Beckham Avenue from Gentry Boulevard to UT Health East Texas
  • 5th Street and Loop 323
  • Grande Boulevard and South Broadway Avenue
  • South Vine Avenue and West 1st Street
  • Earl Campbell Parkway and Frankston Highway
  • West Martin Luther King Boulevard from Gentry Parkway to Glenwood Boulevard
  • The 1200 Block of S. Glenwood Boulevard 

KFXK Fox 51