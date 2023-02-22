KETK.com | FOX51.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Darby Good
Posted: Feb 22, 2023 / 01:48 PM CST
Updated: Feb 22, 2023 / 03:16 PM CST
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A crash in the area of Judson Road and North Spur 63 in Longview is blocking lanes.
Officials said that Longview Police officers are working the crash and ask travelers to use an alternate route around the area.
