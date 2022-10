LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police said they are asking travelers to seek an alternate route around the North Eastman Road and East Hawkins Parkway area for Wednesday morning after a crash.

The crash involved an 18-wheeler and an SUV, and officials said “as a result of the crash, there is a large diesel spill on the roadway.”

Officials said they will provide an update when the roadway is reopened.