TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A fire at the Sonic Drive-In on South Broadway Avenue caused traffic delays in Tyler early Monday morning.

One lane of traffic was blocked by first responder vehicles and fire officials as they responded to the fire. Officials at the scene said the fire is believed to have started in the grease vent area of the kitchen and was quickly put out.

First responders arrived to the scene in the 5600 block of South Broadway Avenue around 5:30 a.m. and said there were no injuries as a result of the fire.