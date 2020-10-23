UPDATE: Highway 64 reopens after two-vehicle wreck

UPDATE: All lanes of Highway 64 have been reopened after a two-vehicle accident west of Canton. Injuries are unknown at this time.

CANTON, Texas (KETK) A two-vehicle accident has shut down Highway 64 west of the city of Canton.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the roadway has been blocked as crews respond to the scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid this area.

