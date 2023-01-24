LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Northbound traffic in the 1700 block of Alpine Road is being diverted due to a structure fire in Longview, according to police.
Officials are asking travelers to use an alternate route at this time.
by: Darby Good
Posted:
Updated:
by: Darby Good
Posted:
Updated:
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Northbound traffic in the 1700 block of Alpine Road is being diverted due to a structure fire in Longview, according to police.
Officials are asking travelers to use an alternate route at this time.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now