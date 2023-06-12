LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lowry Street in Lufkin will be closed for several hours Monday and Tuesday for road work.
The road will be closed Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. while the street department does an overlay project.
by: Sharon Raissi
